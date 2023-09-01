WATERLOO — A Memorial Mass of the Past Regent’s Chapters of the New York State Catholic Daughters will be celebrated by Bishop Salvatore Matano on Sept. 23 at noon at St. Mary’s Church, 35 Center St., Waterloo.
Connie Breindel, the New York State Regent, also will be a guest of honor.
Catholic Daughters and their guests will attend a luncheon immediately following the Mass in the Ministry Center. The menu is baked chicken, stuffed pork, vegetable lasagna, green beans, rolls, coffee/tea, and cheesecake trifles with mixed berries for dessert. Reservations can be made with a $22 check made out to CDA Court Theresa 86 and mailed to Linda Nightengale, 16 S. Walnut Street, Waterloo NY 13165.
All are welcome to attend the Mass. For more information, call Nightengale at 315-539-3052.