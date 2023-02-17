Dresden UMC hosting community dinner
DRESDEN — The Dresden United Methodist Church has planned a dish-to-pass community dinner, and live music, for Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Local musician Kenny Campbell will perform live, beginning at 7 p.m.
All are welcome.
Trinity plans imposition of ashes
SENECA FALLS — Trinity Episcopal Church will be offering curbside imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The officiant will be the Rev. Brad Benson, Trinity’s rector, with assistance from the Rev. Ed Murphy.
The event at the 27 Fall St. church begins at noon. Allow 15 minutes to be served.
Ashes will be imposed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should remain in their vehicles and wait for their ashes.