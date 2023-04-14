AUBURN — Auburn's Cultural Italian American Organization (CIAO) will once again celebrate the feast day of St. Joseph the Worker (May 1) on Sunday, April 30.
The annual celebration by CIAO substitutes for the traditional St. Joseph's Feast Day of March 19. It will be held at Nacca's Hall at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., beginning at 5 p.m. with a small procession in honor of St. Joseph, including an old Sicilian narration of the St. Joseph's table, which began in the Middle Ages.
After a terrible drought, rich land owners prayed to St. Joseph, promising that if rain came, they would prepare a big feast in his honor, inviting the needy and poor people to serve themselves.
The St. Joseph's Table will be blessed by Fr. Lou Vasile. Special recognition will be given to CIAO member Gina Mironti, 94, dedicated fundraiser and volunteer for the organization.
Guglielmo Salinas and his Osteria Salinas staff will prepare the traditional St. Joseph's table food for the event. Tickets are $40 per person and must be reserved by April 26. Contact Joe and Roberta Palmiotto at jpalmiotto13021@yahoo.com or call 315-406-3417 or Felix Mucedola at 315-406-4859.