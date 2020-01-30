BALDWINSVILLE — St. Mark's Lutheran Church is hosting an Acoustic Music Jam on Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Hosted by Pat Doherty and Steve Pfanenstiel, the event welcomes traditional, folk, bluegress, country, rock and pop musicians of all ages and skill levels. All musical instruments are welcome as well, including guitar, ukulele, banjo, violin, mandolin, voices, etc.
Musicians should take a music stand.
The event is free and open to the public, and people can go just to listen if they don't play. The church is at 2840 Cold Springs Road in Onondaga County.