UNION SPRINGS — Everyone is invited to an afternoon of inspiring Christian music with Selah on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Union Springs Academy, Cayuga County.
There will be an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet with Selah, a contemporary Christian vocal trio consisting of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry, before the concert, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with doors opening at 3. Tickets for the Meet & Greet including the concert cost $40. General admission tickets are $25 with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the concert beginning at 4:30.
All tickets can be purchased on the iTickets website.
Food concessions will be available for sale before and during the concert.
All proceeds from the concert will go to scholarships for students attending Union Springs Academy.