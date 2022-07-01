WATERLOO — The Saint Francis and St. Clare Festival is back.
Opening night is Thursday, July 28, at 5 p.m. and it runs through 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.
There is free entertainment each night, including a live performance by Night Train on Saturday. There will be pay-to-play children’s games, casino games, and nostalgic “festival foods” such as giblets, fried dough and more. There is a drive-thru or walk-up chicken barbecue planned for Thursday at 5 p.m. (until sold out). The famous festival fish fry will be available (until sold out) on Friday. Large dollar raffle tickets are now on sale with more than $17,000 in total cash prizes. The jackpot drawing will take place on Saturday after Night Train’s performance.
Festival organizers are seeking donations to offset the inflated costs of this year’s event. Volunteers are always welcome and so very needed.
The St. Francis and St. Clare Festival will be held in the parking area behind St. Mary’s Church, at 35 Center St. in Waterloo. All are welcome.
For more information on the event or to volunteer, donate, or purchase raffle tickets, contact the Parish Office at (315) 539-2944.