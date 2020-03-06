GENEVA — The 42nd annual Women’s Day Service at Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ, 21 Milton St,. will commence this Sunday with morning and afternoon services.
Mother Roberta Carter of Rochester will be the guest speaker for the afternoon service, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Mother Carter is a dynamic speaker and the chairwoman of New York Western First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction’s James R. Wright Sr. Institute of Christian Education.
Mother Dorothy Williams is the president of the Mount Calvary Women’s Department and District Missionary of District #15 of the Churches of God in Christ, Western, New York, Jurisdiction #1. Evangelist Laniece Simmons is the First Lady of Mount Calvary COGIC.
Members of the church are welcoming all to attend and worship with them at the service. Refreshments will be served in the church dining hall following the service.