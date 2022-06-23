WATERLOO — On Friday, June 24, a celebration will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 33 Center St. in Waterloo, for the 41st anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Medjugorje. Exposition, Rosary, Confession and Benediction begin at 6 p.m. followed by Mass with Celebrant Fr. Paul Bonacci at 7 p.m. A healing service will follow the Mass.
Our Lady of Medjugorje, also called Queen of Peace and Mother of the Redeemer, is the title given to alleged visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary which began in 1981 to six Croatian teenagers in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina.