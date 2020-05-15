Az Got zol voynen af der erd, voltn im di mentschen di fenster oysgeshlogn!
“If God lived on earth, people would break His windows!”
— Yiddish saying
I remember standing in front of the class in fourth grade reading aloud from the textbook about the Andalusian Lowlands, feeling like a million bucks. Mrs. Ciolli always called on me to stand by her desk and read when we started a new chapter. I remember the most amazing English teacher in the world, Sr. Ann Patrice, coming over to my house, holding me down and laughing hysterically while my mother rubbed Vicks Vapo-Rub all over my neck and chest because I had a raspy voice and also the lead in the sixth grade production of “Visit To A Small Planet” by Gore Vidal. Plus, I had to miss a big sixth grade “house party” event of the season that same night because that fiery red-headed Sister of St. Joseph would never take no for an answer. She pushed me further and further out of my comfort zone all the way through high school until I was forced to realize I had more smarts and talent that I thought I did. I don’t think I would have even applied to colleges if not for her.
I also remember breaking the window of the convent on High Street with a baseball and racing through the backyards to my house to hide, only to find myself knocking on the back door of the convent 10 minutes later to confess. Sister Adriano, my fifth grade teacher, took me inside, gave me cookies and milk and called my home, telling my father he should be proud to have such an honest son. And I remember being a pallbearer for the first time in my young life, at her funeral.
Can you believe there is actually talk of “distance learning” in schools becoming “the new normal?” Really? The “new abnormal,” perhaps. Expansive use of it has been motivated by a crisis, not its superior value as an educational medium. Continuing it would be like using B-52 bombing raids to solve arguments with your post-war neighbors. Or something like that.
According to professor Theodore Rebard, writing in The Imaginative Conservative: “A recent article in National Geographic identifies ‘zoom-fatigue’ as the slang name for the disproportionate depletion experienced by teachers after conducting on-line sessions — a depletion unlike what these experienced teachers have known previously … The cyber-classroom excludes interpersonal ‘cues’ that make up the more-than-intellectual-only mutual presence of persons … the direction of faces, breathing, facial expressions of puzzlement, surprise, approval, disapproval, recognition, and gestures. Absent these elements of real persons and inter-personal contact, it is impossible to assemble the peculiar gestalt that is found in real life.”
Real life? Here’s real life to those of us who are believers: God left the glory of Heaven to come all the way down here into our neighborhood to teach us the way back home … in person. That’s our model. So how could it possibly be better to separate teacher from student in person-to-person relationship in exchange for the “Zoomified” or “Googlified” counterfeit currency of “distance learning?” It can’t be. There’s a Yiddish saying which tops this column: Az Got zol voynen af der erd, voltn im di mentschen di fenster oysgeshlogn! “If God lived on earth, people would break His windows!” Wholesale replacement of classroom teaching with distance learning would be like God buying a school in our neighborhood while ivory-tower-bound “educational experts” write curriculum teaching the world how to constantly break its windows.
With no Mrs. Ciollis or Sr. Anne Patrices or Sr. Adrianos around to uplift and love and inspire, the cold, empty draughts of cyberspace blowing through those broken windows would instantly replace the soft breezes of human interaction, leaving our kids exposed to the soulless transmission of cold information from disembodied voices throwing words, through cyberspace, from a distance. Like rocks. Cyber-rocks. Which might just commence the breaking of the windows of our kids’ hearts over time … and, maybe, scarier still ... without our even knowing it. Until it’s too late.