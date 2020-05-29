“Do not urge me to leave you or to turn from following you. For wherever you go, I will go, and wherever you live, I will live; your people will be my people, and your God will be my God. Where you die, I will die, and there I will be buried. May the LORD punish me, and ever so severely, if anything but death separates you and me.”
— Ruth 1: 16-17
I think our healthy recovery from this elongated lockdown relies heavily upon our remembering who we are and where we came from as Americans and tapping back into the spirit that recognizes fighting back is in our nation’s DNA.
Seeking tales of love of country and the willingness to defend one’s own, I was reading a speech by the president and CEO of the National WWII Museum, Nick Mueller, who told an audience the story of a little-known demonstration of patriotism, if you will, in an oped by renowned American historian Stephen E. Ambrose:
“On Dec. 8, 1941, a large group of Navajo Indians saddled their horses, loaded their rifles and rode off their reservation to the nearest Army recruiting center. They told the surprised recruiting officer that they were ready not just to enlist, but to start fighting that very day. Their country had been attacked. They would go to war.”
As Mueller writes: “These Native Americans had not been treated well by their government, by American society at large ... for many years. But even these Navajo in their hardscrabble existence had a sense of the American ideal, the promise of individual rights, of opportunity for a good life as pursued first by our Puritan forebears, then by this country’s Founding Fathers … In 1941 these Native Americans knew this promise, this ideal — and their country too now — was under attack. So they joined millions of other Americans to fight Japan and Germany in far-away places.”
He then reminds the audience how “the Navajo Code Talkers became a legendary weapon in our WWII military arsenal ... able to speak openly over the radio in the field, confident that the enemy would never crack their language.”
One of my favorite narratives of the Bible has to do with the friendship between Jonathan and David. David was a shepherd armed with a harp and a slingshot, Jonathan, a prince wearing armor. But Jonathan risked the fury of his father, the king, for defending David. He went to David at Horesh and “helped him find strength in God” (1 Samuel 23:16).
Samwise Gamgee was “Jonathan” to Frodo’s “David” in the “Lord of the Rings” by Tolkien. Samwise said to Frodo on the way to Mordor, when things looked bad: “I made a promise, Mr. Frodo. A promise. Don’t you leave him, Samwise Gamgee. And I don’t mean to. I don’t mean to.”
In speaking with a good friend who’s family-run, small, window-and-door contracting business took a serious beating but survived the lockdown, retaining its employees by sacrificing personal savings, I was inspired. I think it’s time to get up and go out and fight for/with our fellow Americans ... high-time to take the risk, leave the trenches and join our healthcare heroes and essential workers on the battlefield in the War of Recovery. Even those who feel disenfranchised from the American Dream should heed this call, even as the Navajo did. If you don’t feel “the American spirit,” or doubt that it exists, the time is now to test that negative presumption and move forward. Become one with it, grasshopper.
First Lt. Buck Compton, who was awarded the Silver Star for disabling German big guns at Utah Beach on D-Day and whose deeds were highlighted in the highly-regarded HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers,” says this when thanked for his service: “I figure three years of my time is a cheap price to pay for this country. Nobody owes me a thing.”
God worked through Jonathan, and Tolkien worked through Samwise to amplify that same spirit of radical loyalty to one’s friends. We have the opportunity to move in that same spirit now. Let’s go out, join our fellow Americans and give ‘em heaven. Or, as they like to say in all the good Brit dramas … “Let’s go ‘do our bit.’” Our fellow citizens need reinforcements, and in this case, we have met the cavalry, and it is us.
