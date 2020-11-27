“For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for a lifetime; Weeping may last for the night, But a shout of joy comes in the morning.”
— King David,
Psalm 30:5
This year it’s the neck of the Thanksgiving holiday itself that’s on the chopping block. Next year, who knows, could it be Christmas? Heads must roll on Thanksgiving and we’ve reached a point in American history where some are directly or indirectly calling for the head of the holiday itself. See: “1619 Project,” New York Times.
How did we get to this point? A headline from the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving declares as follows: “As California nears 1 million coronavirus cases, Thanksgiving threatens new super-spreading danger.”
Last I knew, Thanksgiving didn’t threaten a thing, not even my waistline. I was responsible for that. It’s the essence of the wording of the headline that bears ill-will, coinciding perfectly along with the facts of the public-health-based reality lurking behind it. The hyper-politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to what’s being referred to as “The Great Reset” is where the Orwellianism of the great wave of erasure heading for our shores rests … sweeping toward us, caused by a distant underwater earthquake we never saw nor heard.
We’re reading “1984” by George Orwell in my upper-division English classes right now. Yesterday, the day before break, I started the discussion of Part 2, Chapter 2 with a television interview of the governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, who advocates that Oregonians report their neighbors for having more than six guests in their home for Thanksgiving, saying that calling law enforcement because the neighbors are “in violation of a noise ordinance” is the same as blowing them in for having too many guests for the holiday. Is it? Really?
I also introduced them to the idea of “The Great Reset” by reviewing the World Economic Forum website on the subject, which reads, in part, “The Covid-19 crisis, and the political, economic and social disruptions it has caused, is fundamentally changing the traditional context for decision-making ... To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”
Says the sinister O’Brien, a powerful member of the totalitarian Inner Party, to the victim he’s betrayed, Winston Smith: “Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship ... The object of power is power.” The time setting in 1984 is “post-Reset,” so to speak; authoritarian totalitarianism has long settled in.
We could talk all day about what “The Great Reset” means to us in Orwellian terms and whether or not it foreshadows a dystopian cloud of ideological takeover heading for our nation, based as it is, on the “opportunity” provided by the pandemic. I take the lead to raise my own awareness from these words of Jesus to his disciples when scolding them about their lack of it in saying: “You know how to interpret the appearance of earth and sky, but why do you not know how to interpret the present time?” [Luke 12:56]
As believers, ought to be socially aware and should not be surprised that there is division throughout this postmodern, post-Judeo-Christian society. Jesus spoke of division directly: “Do you think I came to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but division.” It’s his Second Coming which brings peace on earth, ultimately speaking. Which is the real reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. As we like to say in our family about such things: “It’s all good.” Which means, in translation: “We’re in good hands. God’s got this.” May the season be a blessed one for you and yours. He’s got this. It’s all good.