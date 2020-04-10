“One day you’ll see him and another you won’t. He doesn’t like being tied down and of course he has other countries to attend to. It’s quite all right. He’ll often drop in. Only you mustn’t press him. He’s wild, you know. Not like a tame lion.”
— C.S. Lewis, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” (1950)
The “lion” in the above quotation, for those unfamiliar, is Aslan, a messianic word-picture in Lewis’ timeless classic that points to Jesus. While now I understand the idea that God is omnipresent, but for our inattentiveness, I remember a period of my life when I was as alone as I would ever be … 3,000 miles from home, without a friend who knew me for any more than a matter of a few months, weeks or days. I was residing, ironically, in the “City of the Angels,” Los Angeles, emotionally overshadowed by an alien darkness while living beneath a cloudless sky, under a golden sun. The God of my childhood seemed to have left me. I’d been exiled. For what? My sins? My failures? A lack of faith?
I fully believe that God is omnipresent from a providential perspective, but I also believe that I can move away from Him if I choose. During my years of exile in the “land of the angels,” I sought my own way through my own darkness. While others danced in the sun, I stumbled through a bombed-out inner landscape. Even on a surfboard waiting for the next set to roll in at Malibu, the cold, hard stone that had taken up residence in my heart was set to plunge me to the bottom at any moment. But, in reality, of course, God had not forced me into exile, I’d laid siege to myself by shutting Him out, overly depending upon myself and others for answers to questions I could not even find. There is a saying in a well-known blue book: “When I’m in my own mind I’m behind enemy lines.” I was behind enemy lines.
I see this most vividly when looking through windows of this world into other worlds. Books are my portal, my window of hope. When I was experiencing that ominous feeling of exile from God I read “The Hobbit”/“Lord of the Rings” saga for the second time and found myself intensely sensitive to the fact that the great Gandalf, part-celestial guide of the Fellowship, often disappeared quite unexpectedly, leaving the Company on its own at some of the most dangerous moments of the quest. When the Company gets into trouble with the trolls, he’s nowhere to be found, but returns just in time to save them. The explanation is an obscure one:
“Where did you go to, if I may ask?” said Thorin to Gandalf ...
“To look ahead,” said he.
“And what brought you back in the nick of time?”
“Looking behind,” said he.
In Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” divine intervention is ongoing through the character of the divine Aslan, the great lion, who, like Gandalf, isn’t always present in times of danger. For example, as he explains his plan of campaign to Peter, the eldest of the four siblings in Narnia, the young soon-to-be-king nervously floats a leading statement as he wonders why he’s being advised how to conduct the entire operation.
“‘But you will be there yourself, Aslan.’
“‘I can give you no promise of that,’ answered the Lion. And he continued giving Peter his instructions.”
In the harrowing aftermath of WWI, which decimated Europe and accelerated the spread of anti-religious Modernism throughout previously “Christian” Europe, two authors provided literary windows of hope based upon the greater reality of hope which is the message of the gospel; stories with clear lines drawn between good and evil, stories without depressing endings of secularistic gloom. These are the stories that reminded me, while in spiritual self-exile, that He is, so to speak, not a tame lion at all. He is “the One enthroned in heaven who laughs,” who “scoffs at them who defy him” and “whose wrath can flare up in a moment.” And thereby, more than able to save a poor wretch like me from a fallen world like this.