“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me … He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
— Isaiah 61:1; Luke 4:18
I read Jules Verne’s classic “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea” in abridged form as a kid in one of those supermarket-display hardcover versions. Upon finishing it, my two favorite superheroes — Captain America and Superman — were joined by Aquaman. The adventures of Dr. Aronnax, Ned Land, and Captain Nemo super-hydrated my imagination, and I fell in love with all things underwater. Which is why I’m re-reading it as I write.
In the story, all we ever know about Captain Nemo’s draconian decision to never set foot on land again is found in one exclamation by the character that, “everything I loved, cherished, venerated — country, wife, children, parents — perished as I watched!” As a result, his only desire is to rule the seas. This obsessive motivation drives his life.
At the same time my seventh- and eighth-graders are reading “The Man Without A Country” by Edwart Everett Hale … so, of course, I’m reading it, too. Hale’s story is about a man, Philip Nolan, who curses the United States and is exiled to live the rest of his life at sea and never hear the name “United States” or hear so much as a word of news about his homeland.
So, I find myself as “a man between two literary countries” in which one protagonist, Captain Nemo, condemns himself to a life at sea due to catastrophic external forces, while the other, Philip Nolan, is condemned by his own actions to the same fate. For one, the sea is a prison; for the other, it’s an escape from some kind of psychological imprisonment.
If we really stop and think about it — and we’ve had some time to do so in this virus-inspired season of imprisonment — what is “freedom,” exactly? Jammed in between these two stories at the moment while being quarantined in my home, I can only conclude that there seems to be no freedom without some form of constraint. Not in this world. In another? I certainly believe so, but then again … we don’t really know yet, do we? I think that Heaven will be so utterly different that our standards of language down here won’t even work “up there.”
The last thing I desired in the first half of my life was to become a “Christian.” I wanted a nice, chic, “New Age-ish,” shopping-cart religion that I could design for myself. After my dear mother, Marge, God love her, left us and went home, I found myself on the Left Coast, becoming a vegan and studying Buddhism while running long distances, staring into candles for hours, and getting acupuncture treatments to align my Chi with the universe. I didn’t want that brown-bag, milk-toast, sometimes-pseudo-lunatic-fringe religion known as “Christianity.” But, sure enough, I found true freedom right where I never expected to find it.
Freedom shouldn’t be framed as always being “from” something. We’re not just free “from” things, we’re also free to proactively “do” things, as well. At a crucial point in my life I was forced by my own conviction that Truth was found in the freedom to be reunited with God, hence, free to follow His plan for my life. And along with that came the greatest form of freedom ever offered: freedom from death itself.
Nemo bestows a kind of freedom on the three men he rescues from death at sea after the clash between their ships. But his rescue is laced with a vile strand of constraint: They’re forced to remain onboard a submarine forever, inside what Dr. Arronax calls a “prison cell.” Which is kind of how I view being alive here, in this Earth-sea, without the greater freedom to be reunited with God.
As Captain Nemo remarks as the Nautilus approaches the Pomotou Islands in the South Pacific: “The earth does not want new continents, but new men.”
So does God. And we need no fancy contraption the likes of the Nautilus to reach Him.