“Conservatism is too often a conservation of the wrong things… liberalism a relaxation of discipline, revolution a denial of the permanent things.”
— T.S. Eliot, lecture, 1937
As our nation struggles through what is arguably the most violent period of domestic unrest in its history, a mental split-screen of opposites comes into view: the hysterical rage of the rioting mob on one side ... the quiet calm of, let’s call it “the silent majority” on the other. Twin brothers Jacob and Esau hold an interesting mirror up to the split-screen in their differing personalities … a reflection on the nature of our current national winter of discontent.
The brothers struggled in Rebekah’s womb, foreshadowing their incendiary relationship. Esau, as firstborn, was legal heir to the family birthright and heir to the Abrahamic Covenant [Numbers 24:17-19]. The book of Genesis provides insight into their personalities: “Esau was a man who understood trapping and hunting, a man of the field, whereas Jacob was an innocent man, dwelling in tents.” [Genesis 25:27-28]
Many scholars interpret Jacob to be the studious son, given to books and the acquisition of wisdom while sitting at his father’s feet, listening. Esau was the less innocent, action-oriented son who knew how to trap and deceive his father into believing he was righteous. So Jacob was quiet and considerate, Esau, loud and deceptive. I can see how Jacob provides a kind of profile of the silent majority in America, with Esau a profile of the riotous, law-breaking mob setting our cities on fire. The rioters may think of themselves as “righteous protestors,” but they’re not. Like Esau, they move upon their perturbed guttural instincts, destroying buildings and ruining lives instead of building bridges and saving lives.
In brief, Esau traded his birthright to Jacob for a single bowl of stew while Jacob rose to dizzying heights, becoming the nation of Israel, birthplace of the Messiah and ultimate home to the restored throne of David. The rioting mob reacts emotionally tuned to its base instincts, surrendering its appetite for violence, like Esau, trading reason for rage. The silent majority focuses on overall good conduct and personal responsibility in order to make their lives prosperous and meaningful. Esau loses everything in a moment of weakness to appease his own hunger. Jacob receives everlasting honor living a lifetime of trying, if imperfectly, to please God.
I lived in Los Angeles County when the brutal arrest of Rodney King exploded into five days of rioting, the costliest civil disorder event in U.S. history ... at the time. I could smell the smoke in the living room of my home from South Central LA as it burned. In contrast, the riots following the death of George Floyd are now 61 days and counting in Portland. Scenes radiating from our television screens are hellacious … angry eyes over masked faces framed in flames that seem to be broadcasting live reports from Dante’s “Inferno.” The rioting mob tears down anything and everything connected to our collective “birthright,” like Esau slobbering his stew, destroying as much of our common inheritance as possible. Dante’s Hell captured on the nightly news, brought to you by the folks at Anarchy Incorporated.
If the rioters represent the unrepressed perfidious side of human nature, tearing down our history along with our statues, like Esau forfeiting his own birthright, then the peace-loving silent majority — the guardians of memory, honor, and tradition — must rise up from the ashes as our hope for the future. The rioters will leave a legacy of tragedy and loss in their wake. The silent majority, should it rise, and I believe it will, a legacy of continued devotion to the more “permanent things” of life, a phrase T.S. Eliot coined in a lecture: “those elements in the human condition that give us our nature, without which we are as the beasts that perish.”
So, let’s be Jacob, who, in the end, tends to the good keeping of the permanent things. Not Esau, who, in the end, is left with little more than a bowl, emptied of its stew, sitting in his lap atop his homemade pile of ashes.