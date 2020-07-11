(Editor’s note: Dan Hennessy’s “A Well-Rooted Perspective” normally runs on our Friday Religion page. For space reasons this week, we had to hold for the Weekend Edition.)
“I depend on God alone; I put my hope in him. He alone protects and saves me, he is my defender …”
— King David, Psalm 62: 5,6
The term “socialism” is being bandied about quite optimistically in America these days and seems all the rage among the younger generation who’ve spent perhaps too much time in ideologically spiked college classrooms across the nation. For a brief time, in a crowded Democratic Party field leading up to the 2020 election, “Uncle” Bernie Sanders, a declared democratic socialist, even had the largest base within the Democratic Party [NPR Public Radio]. I kind of liked Bernie, but not his socialism.
No, I agree with Arthur Brooks, president of the American Enterprise Institute, who writes: “The ideals of free enterprise and global leadership, central to capitalism and American conservatism, are responsible for the greatest reduction in human misery since mankind began its long climb from the swamp to the stars. This remarkable progress has been America’s gift to the world” [Prager U.]
And as I also agree with James, the half-brother of Jesus, that God is behind all the good in the world, as he writes: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change ...”
I put the two together and the math of it, in my mind, goes something like this: “Gifts of God from Above” + “The Ideals of Free Enterprise” = “America’s gift to the world.”
If David Floyd, writing in “Investopedia” is correct that, “Communism and socialism are umbrella terms referring to two left-wing schools of economic thought; both oppose capitalism ...” then one might be inclined to view that the full-blown form of socialism may be a serious threat to God’s gift to the world: America.
Socialism’s view of Christianity is antagonistic, to say the least. August Bebel, who was the founder of the first Marxist party of the world in 1869 said this: “Christianity is the enemy of liberty and civilization. ... Religion in its present form becomes ever more obviously a parasite on the exploiting civilisation and society of which it is the ideological expression … The gods are old: they have become senile: it is time for them to die!” [Ridley, marxists.org]
And as for socialism’s more authoritarian twin, communism? Marx and Engels put it this way: “We call communism the real movement which abolishes the present state of things” [German Ideology, 1845]. Marxists often refer to socialism as a first, necessary phase on the way from capitalism to communism.
But what does God say about it all? Is Heaven a socialist state? Was Jesus a progressive socialist? Neither can be so. Socialism makes people dependent on the state, but Peter and the apostles defied the Sanhedrin: “We must obey God rather than men” [Acts 5:29]. Both the Old and New Testaments provide numerous instances of laudatory disobedience to the state. As for the redistribution of money, Jesus, when confronted with a redistribution request, he could have equalized the wealth between two men but chose to denounce envy instead [Luke 12:13–15; Reed, “Was Jesus A Socialist?”].
So, as I see it, God appears to be a free-market capitalist and His gifts flow from Above in accordance with the freedom provided in the open marketplace. I say “appears” as He is above all such designation, of course. And yet, says the president of the American Enterprise Institute: “According to a Harvard Study, only 42% of young Americans 18 to 29 have a favorable view of capitalism.” Further, in 2014, a study coming out of Sarah Lawrence College and the Hoover Institution, found that nationally, “colleges and universities had a 6-to-1 ratio of liberal to conservative professors. In New England, the figure was 28 to one” [Jaschik, InsideHigherEd].
So, yes, the odds may be stacked, but there’s a simple way for believers to sort it all out. Embrace and live out the words of King David: “I depend on God alone; I put my hope in him” [Psalm 62:1].