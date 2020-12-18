“‘Business!’ cried the Ghost, wringing its hands again. ‘Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were, all, my business.’”
— The Ghost of Jacob Marley
in Charles Dickens’
“A Christmas Carol”
I am a creature of habit, and as I see them, habits are a mainstay of the invisible structure of life itself; they are the ribs holding the hull of the ship together during storm-tossed ocean crossings. They’ve gotten me through personal storms and social chaos and cultural crises for at least half a century, and so it is that I agree fanatically with American author John Irving when he writes, “Good habits are worth being fanatical about.” Yes, Mr. Irving, they are.
I’ve read “A Christmas Carol” every Christmas season since I don’t remember when. I think the “habit” or “tradition” may have begun while living in sun-drenched, synthetic Los Angeles, through 10 constantly bright, blue-skied Christmas seasons, exposed to street corners jam-packed with hallucinogenic-looking neon-and-plaid-flocked Christmas trees for sale, the sight of which chased me up into the nearby San Bernardino Mountains to Lake Arrowhead for a weekend every year just to experience the sight of pure white driven snow.
No matter. I’m irreversibly hypnotized by the goodly spirit of Dickens’ vivid tale of greed and redemption, and we watch it as a family every Christmas Eve with all the trappings: Christmas cookies washed down with real Hershey’s hot cocoa made from scratch. When the waves are battering our sails and the ribs of the hull are creaking, the habits we honor and keep well can be the logs that keep the hearth of our heart burning.
The four ghosts of Dickens’ classic tale remind me that death is part of life, even at Christmas, with Scrooge’s redemption being the triumph over death. Jacob Marley is my favorite. Although all four spirits intervene in Scrooge’s life in his best interest, Marley does so most directly, in a personal way: “I am here to-night to warn you that you have yet a chance and hope of escaping my fate … Ebenezer.” This interplay between the dead and the living reminds me of the eternal essence of the spirit of Christmas: that it will never die, no matter the materialistic hysteria, no matter the cold secularization process working to kill it, no matter the work of hedonistic Hollywood to suck the life from it. “Not so!” say the ghosts of Christmas, “It will never be so!”
In his “The Everlasting Man,” G.K. Chesterton writes: “Christianity has died many times and risen again … for it had a God who knew the way out of the grave.” He goes on to explain: “The spirit of ‘Father Christmas’ will never die because Christ has risen from the dead …” and, of course, Christmas is an integral part of that reality. “As for the rest of us,” Chesterton says “we can rejoice, in the words of a popular song, that man will ‘live forevermore because of Christmas Day.’”
Someone — Gustav Mahler or Pope John XXIII or Sir Thomas More — said that “Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.” It seems safe to say that we benefit fully from these “habits” that become sources of joy at Christmas, only if we fully ground ourselves in the truth of the reality that embodies the real reason for the season. Which is to say, we come away disappointed, with a case of “the Christmas blues,” only if we fail to embrace the core of the Christmas message as revealed by the redeemed Scrooge himself: “I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach.”
May we all open our hearts to the ultimate eternal lesson that Christmas teaches, as stated in the words of Chesterton: that man “will live forevermore because of Christmas Day.’” It is a gift that simply needs to be opened. A Merry Christmas to all … and to all a good night.
Dan Hennessy, a Geneva resident, has studied the Bible under both Jewish and Christian teachers and received training as a Holocaust educator by staff from the Int’l School of Holocaust Studies in Jerusalem, Israel, the Anti-Defamation League and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. He is author of the book, “Remembrance & Repentance” Email him at danielhennessy111@gmail.com.