“Doubt is not a pleasant condition but certainty is an absurd one.”
— Voltaire, “Complete Works of Voltaire, Volume 12,
Part 1”
At times, listening to journalists as well as friends and family, you’d think that everyone was either absolutely certain about everything … all the time … or ... they refuse to commit to anything. The latter seems to be the wiser of the two choices at this time.
What concerns me the most in this time of heightened doubt and uncertainty are the declarations of certainty being made about things that cannot yet be known. And it leads me to think: How certain can we mere mortals be of anything? This question, at once terrifying and potent, represents the historic “teaching-moment” presented before us right now.
Given the acceleration of scientific, medical and technological discovery at the dawn of the 21st century, we seem to have ceased to be content as a species with knowledge. We have become greedy, or have begun to grow too dependent on our own human potential. We seem to now desire certainty.
The acquisition of knowledge is a kind of ongoing “certainty,” in that it can be, to a degree, possessed. But certainty itself? It seems a desire masquerading as an actuality that can never be possessed. We can be relatively certain that 1+1=2. But if I have one ocean and add it to another ocean, don’t we end up with just one ocean?
According to the Oxford Dictionaries, certitude is “the absolute certainty or conviction that something is the case.” The Reverend James William Lyons, in his “A Philosophical Critique of Certitude According to Newman,” writes: “When I have certitude I not only know a truth, but I can know the reason for the truth. I can offer a reasonable explanation for my assent.”
But is a “reasonable explanation” grounds enough to establish “truth?” At this moment in time we hear about “models” every day. As a sociology undergrad major I vaguely remember what a “model” is. Generally speaking, it represents one set of ideas about the leading factors affecting social behavior and the underlying assumptions behind that set of ideas. But to take the projections of these pandemic-related models with too strong a sense of certitude can be debilitating and depressing, which may ultimately lead, if not intervened upon, to the bigger, more dangerous d-word: despair … the absence of hope.
In His infinite wisdom, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob prepared His people, and thereby, us, if we’ll accept it, by commanding them to observe the festival of Sukkot, or Tabernacles, by living in temporary shelters for seven days each year as a reminder that when their ancestors were 40 years in the wilderness, God protected them. It recalls a most uncertain condition of the wilderness years — homelessness — and yet, Sukkot is a time of rejoicing. How can that be? Because, each Sukkot God reminds us, if we’ll listen: We don’t need solid walls to make us feel safe. When journeying exposed in the wilderness for 40 years, the Israelites learned the courage to live with uncertainty.
And as he taught Israel, He continues to teach us: that though the journey to the promised land is long and hard, it’s worth it; that He’ll make a way through the desert when there doesn’t seem to be one; that He’ll lead us by both day and night, will fight on our behalf, provide in powerful miraculous ways, and be with us every step of the way.
Yes, Voltaire was right: Doubt may not be a pleasant condition, but certainty is an absurd one. We become wise when we realize and accept that the 40 years of “wandering” in the wilderness was in actuality the moving university, the preeminent mobile classroom wherein God taught the Israelites everything they needed to know. And so can the quarantine be for us … if we’re willing to learn to be less certain, more trusting … the secret source of resilience we need as we journey through this wilderness-world of uncertainty.
Hennessy, of Geneva, has studied the Bible under both Jewish and Christian teachers and received training as a Holocaust educator by staff from the Int’l School of Holocaust Studies in Jerusalem, Israel, the Anti-Defamation League and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Email him at danielhennessy111@gmail.com.