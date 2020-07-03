“Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
— William Shakespeare, “The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark”
These are the most turbulent times I’ve ever experienced as an adult. Throughout the 1960s, while in grammar school, the protest movement against the Vietnam War was disturbing, yet it seemed somewhat unreal to me, too hard to digest. Like the distant rumblings of a great storm. But I clearly remember the columns of flag-draped coffins being carried solemnly from the bellies of C-130 Hercules turboprops onto the tarmacs of distant airports. And those images continue to haunt me.
The Book of Judges chronicles a period of turbulence in ancient Israel when chaos and disorder threatened to win the day. The common description of it being a time when “everyone did what was right in their own eyes” is correct in many ways. However, if you stretch to see it all from a more positive angle, it was also a time when in the midst of chaos, God raised up great leaders out of nowhere to literally hold the ground they walked on and preserve Israel’s mission of spiritual redemption for the world.
In Act I, scene IV of Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark” — another account of human reason being replaced by disorder — Horatio questions Marcellus as the ghost of Hamlet’s father disappears into the mist: “Have after. To what issue will this come?” Marcellus’ reply? “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” There are times in our lives when the only thing certain is uncertainty. When the light in the tunnel seems like a train speeding toward you, not a sign of hope in the darkness.
My world turned upside-down and inside-out when my dear mother, Margie, whom some of you were lucky enough to know, left us at the young age of 52. It seemed as if a bolt of lightning shot out of nowhere and took her. Self-medication and fear paralyzed me in terms of thought and action. I had to look up, look that train straight in the eye and move forward into its inevitably good light. Doubt had to be forcibly removed.
Prince Hamlet also becomes paralyzed, unable to think and act. In Act III, sc. i, he sees his failure to decide and act coming to a bad conclusion:
“Fear of death makes us all cowards, and our natural boldness becomes weak with too much thinking. Actions that should be carried out at once get misdirected, and stop being actions at all.”
Sometimes, swift action is necessitated by the urgent conditions of life. To delay is to lose or die. The same could be said of the collective lives of cities and nations. The heroes of the Book of Judges knew who they were, at least in God’s eyes if not their own, and defended the people of Israel in the absence of a king. Hamlet, not so. As the turmoil of Elsinore grew, the strength of the ruling family weakened, and Prince Fortinabras seized control to avenge his father’s death. Corruption from within caused Elsinore to fall into the hands of a foreign enemy.
As a leader who rises within Israel in the period of the judges, Gideon sees his army reduced by God from 32,000 to 300 as the Midianites threaten and has to trust God rather than himself. In the end, the Israelites win without even having to fight.
The lesson? Be Gideon, not Hamlet. Deal with situations in dialogue with God, not without Him. Hamlet froze and Elsinore fell. Gideon listened and the Midianites fell. In times of great turbulence and disillusionment, the rise of great leaders can carry a kingdom, a nation, or a city, like ours, through the battle, though filled with smoke and fire, into new prospects for even greater greatness than had previously been possible.