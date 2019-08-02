“There are a dozen views about everything until you know the answer. Then there’s never more than one.”
— C.S. Lewis, “That Hideous Strength”
“In the 1820s, Alexis de Tocqueville noted that Americans were restless in the midst of their prosperity and freedom, that there was an — existential anxiety that they would run out of time in their finite lives before getting a chance to enjoy all the good things available to them in a world of liberty and abundance.” [Linker, “American Anxiety”]
Existential anxiety in the midst of prosperity and freedom. Sound familiar? Despite still living in the midst of both, are we here in America actually regressing back into cultural adolescence rather than maturing toward wise and dignified old age? We were 243 years young last July 4th and yet it seems that, when it comes to the culture wars, we rage instead of age. We treat one another like enemies. Those who disagree with us on a subject — be it politics or human sexuality or religion — are not just wrong, they somehow represent an apocalyptic end of all things, a sudden slide into dystopian darkness. Well, even if that were so, I don’t think we can blame the entire sad affair on the result of one presidential election. It goes much deeper than that and has been building for decades.
There is a serious form of mental inconstancy out there that holds to the notion that neither Revelation nor Reason can define reality, an intentional leakage of ancient wisdom which leads us straight to the no-man’s-land of theorizing that there is no universal, discernible story of reality and that everything is subjective. Which leads, of course, to the false conclusion that there are no absolutes, that it cannot be absolutely proved that 2+2=4. If I say it equals five, well, my truth is just as true as your truth. Or Euclid’s. Or Einstein’s. Or Hawking’s.
Random meanings of things based upon feelings and personal experience and cultural bias? Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. Can we not picture how this kind of thinking leaks truth like a sieve, leading not to some fraudulent progressive form of “freedom of thought” as those we’ve come to know as “snowflakes” would have us believe, but to cataracts of wild, untamed chaos?
It seems to me like a re-do of Paradise, blowing it up as Adam and Eve did, only this time going nuclear with it: gorging ravenously on the forbidden fruit rather than stopping at just one bite each. As I see it, replacing factual truth with random feelings-based conclusions can only lead toward a tyranny of self-indulgence that sets itself up against science as well as God’s given divine guidance on the subject of morality. If so, this way of thinking, known as Postmodernism, is a very bad idea. It reasons that reason is unreasonable and for what reason? To what end? To the end of challenging everything the God of Heaven has made known to us, all that the Judeo-Christian tradition stands for, all that Western Civilization stands upon? The emotive contour of postmodern thought creates a kind of cosmic-hamster-wheel orgy of ideas leading to no good end.
“Come now, and let us reason together,” says the Lord, “Though your sins are as scarlet, they will be as white as snow … if you consent and obey, you will eat the best of the land …” He asks that we return, and He will feed us with heavenly food. Which sounds really good right about now, when all we have before us is the constant serving of sour grapes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.