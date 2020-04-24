“Because I remember, I despair. Because I remember, I have the duty to reject despair.”
— Elie Wiesel, Nobel Prize for Literature Acceptance Speech, Dec. 10, 1986, Oslo City Hall, Norway
This past week the Day of Holocaust Remembrance (Yom HaShoah) was observed, on Tuesday the 21st, the day of my writing. I write about this as a mitzvah (good deed), an act of observance in obligation to the pledge I made to Livia, a survivor of Auschwitz, years ago, to “always remember.”
This year, no doubt due to our own state of confinement, I find myself reading and thinking about life in the Jewish ghettos, those enclosed districts that isolated Jews from the non-Jewish population, constructed by the Nazis as rancid purgatories to separate and organize the innocent in preparation for deportation to the death camps.
Ghettos were a vicious control mechanism within a vicious process of systematic, semi-industrialized, state-sponsored murder and were reserved for the key target of Nazi hate: the Jews … a critical step in the highly organized Nazi process of destroying Europe’s entire Jewish population known as “The Final Solution to the Jewish Problem.”
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum partially describes the unimaginable conditions of life in the ghettos of Europe in this way:
“Life in the ghettos was usually unbearable. Overcrowding was common. One apartment might have several families living in it. Plumbing broke down and human waste was thrown in the streets along with the garbage. Contagious diseases spread rapidly in such cramped, unsanitary housing. People were always hungry … Many were forced to beg or steal to survive. During the long winters … tens of thousands died in the ghettos from illness, starvation, or cold. Some individuals killed themselves to escape their hopeless lives. Every day children became orphaned, and many had to take care of even younger children. Orphans often lived on the streets … Many froze to death in the winter.”
This is how millions of innocent men, women, and children spent the last months, weeks, days of their lives prior to arrival at the death camps. Two million of them were children. If you entertain any thought of the non-existence of Evil, the documented record of the Holocaust ought to make that thought seem quite naïve. The entirety of Europe was without light, as Elie Wiesel refers to it in his Nobel Speech, and became a virtual “Kingdom of Night.”
Professor Wiesel says something else in his speech that I’ve turned over and over in my head over the years, because it makes so much sense without seeming to make sense on the surface. He wrote: “Because I remember, I despair. Because I remember, I have the duty to reject despair.”
Wiesel expresses mystifying notions of truth with an economy of words. He is an original and a bright light who’s emerged from the Kingdom of Night. I believe he is speaking of what it means to live a courageous life, a life worth living; that when we recall a dark memory and feel a niggling sense of despair over it, that we must come face-to-face with the threat, rise to utterly reject it and move on … or cease to live as we desire to live: free of the chains of the past that weigh us down like Dickens’ ghost of Jacob Marley.
I tell people that I never feel more alive than when I am in the presence of a Holocaust survivor, sitting with them, talking with them, eating with them, listening to them. I realized early on that just by being with them I learn a lesson in courage: that it is possible to survive even the most barbaric and undeserved sentence — to be confined knowing that you are doomed while the entire world all but remains indifferent, silent, until it is too late.
As the Lord says to Joshua as Israel is about to enter the Promised Land: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Wherever we go, or, as in these restricted days of quarantine, we don’t go, He is there.