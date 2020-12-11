“The Winter Heart”
Wish but one wish when winter comes,
Dream but one dream of the past.
The light from a fire is in all our homes
But the flames from the hearth won’t last.
For faint and few are the embers,
Snuggle up and keep on your gloves;
What the Winter Heart always remembers
Is the warmth of a heart that loves.
I stumbled across this anonymously written poem while searching sites for seasonal poetry. It’s called “The Winter Heart.”
I clicked onto a website and it grabbed me and would not let go. I read it twice, then a third time, then a fourth time, feeling its pull and trying to “get at” the source of its sudden, inexplicable pull on my brain. I felt a bit like the “little horse” pulling the narrator’s sleigh in Robert Frost’s “Stopping By Woods On A Snowy Evening,” who “must think it queer / To stop without a farmhouse near / Between the woods and frozen lake / The darkest evening of the year.” And I find good fellowship in that, as Frost is my all-time, forever-favorite poet.
It had to be something simple — a simple thought, a simple idea, a simple literary image that could waylay me so completely along the road to somewhere else — because that’s what I love about poetry: a sense of simple profundity.
At home, with the arrival of cold weather, we’d recently been lighting the fireplace, so it may have been the second couplet of the first stanza that took my thoughts hostage: “The light from a fire is in all our homes / But the flames from the hearth won’t last.” It sounds sad at first, but upon further reading, you realize that the idea of the hearth’s flames not lasting has but a part to play in the grander scheme of things. The “light from a fire in all our homes” is a temporal thing that “won’t last,” and anyone who’s chopped wood and tended fires knows only all too well how a fire needs to be constantly refueled. So it is the second stanza that adds another log to the poem’s fire, so to speak.
That second couplet of the second stanza is what brings an attractive warmth, I think, to the poem’s message: “What the Winter Heart always remembers / Is the warmth of a heart that loves.” The poet seems to be saying that there are two kinds of warmth: the temporary warmth of the fire described in the first stanza, and the timeless warmth found in the human heart, as found in the second stanza. It’s the latter warmth, that of a heart, which loves, which remains, remembers always, and stays with us … and that is the wisdom of the true “Winter Heart.” Its focus is less on the temporal and finite that go away, more on the timeless and eternal things of life that last: such as memory, relationships with others, the thought behind the gift more than the gift itself.
There is the hearth in our home and then there is the heart-hearth that contains the life-warmth we feel for our family and friends and loved ones, as well as for the experience of life that have transformed or enlightened us. We are the tenders of these fires, of these things that keep the hearth of the heart ever warm, ever bright. And in this ongoing season of isolation and separation, it is the hearth of the heart that can fight off the cold and keep dear thoughts near.
When the prophet Isaiah told of the coming Prince of Peace, he spoke of light dispelling darkness. The metaphor of light is central to our celebration of Christmas. And the metaphor of light is deeply associated with the warmth that Heaven’s light brings to us from above. We are not defeated by the virus surrounding us, we are transformed by the warmth inhabiting us. Christmas is within us, beside the heart-hearth where the Spirit of God resides in complete peace and security.