“Judah shall be inhabited forever, and Jerusalem to all generations … for the LORD will dwell in Zion.”
— Joel 3: 20-21
When I was a kid, the world still seemed to have a pretty distinct sense of right vs. wrong. There was a greater sense of collective agreement concerning the rules of life. There were well-thought-out, time-tested proscriptions regulating moral conduct as well as prescriptions for dealing with failures.
Call me a neanderthal, but I liked it better that way. It was safer, more logical and understandable. There was respect for the symbols of one’s freedom, America, and one’s religion, as well as one’s ethnic heritage, family name, etc. We had it all. “Greatness” was palpable though flawed, due to it being yet-in- the-making. You know the deal. The Great Generation and all that went with it.
Was it perfect? Absolutely not. Nothing human ever is or will be. But it was great to be an American. An honor. We need more of the values that made it that way to be put back into play today. As a “progressive conservative,” my best practice method of fixing things is this: Find the best of what’s gone missing from traditional Western culture and wisdom and put it back where it belongs.
Today’s culture? Being from another world, it’s hard to be objective. I celebrate and accept change when it’s for good reason and if based on the foundation of our Western ideals and the record of history; but not “change for the sake of change” or for the purpose of simplistically replacing “old” with “new” in a way that undermines the foundational platform of who we are as a people, our way of life. New isn’t always better. Ask anyone who suffered under the jackboot heel of Communism.
As we move through the American season of remembrance — from Memorial Day to Independence Day — we might do well to take a look at the term “greatness” as it applies to this great nation. I looked around and chose this definition from dictionary.com: “The property possessed by something or someone of outstanding importance or eminence.” My measure of “greatness” as it applies to nationhood is Israel, in accord with Genesis 12, verse 3. I try to validate my presuppositions in the best source documentation possible, and in this case, the Bible is definitive for me.
“And I will make you a great nation, And I will bless you, And make your name great; And so you shall be a blessing; And I will bless those who bless you, And the one who curses you I will curse; And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.”
How does this relate to the theme of “American Greatness?” Israel is the prototypical vehicle of “setting the captives free” in history and the values and principles that Western Civilization is founded upon are a synthesis of the Judeo-Christian tradition, which originates at Mt. Sinai, as applied to the concept of democracy. Hence, America is the greatest modern vehicle of human freedom in the history of mankind since the establishment of Israel as a nation because it is made of the same stuff, the same moral and spiritual fiber as Israel. We’ve stared down slavery as an institution and plowed Nazism under, just two among other great instances of letting freedom ring. And God is not done blessing the families of the earth through Israel. The best is yet to come.
As with Camelot, we wait for the return of the king: the King of Israel. Israel is a work in progress, as America is and has been. Aslan is yet on the move here in America. That’s a Lewisian way of saying: The long-awaited Jewish Messiah, according to the prophets, is soon to come. He will make more than just America great again. He will rule the world with a scepter of grace and peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.