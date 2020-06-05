“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.
Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Strength to Love” 1963
I was remembering how, as a little kid, I’d watch my father and the Geneva Appleknockers perform competition-style programs that seemed to my young eyes and ears like the sight, sound, and fury of an army marching off to war. Powerful stuff. Rousing, moving, inspiring.
I was visited by that memory, for some reason, while standing at last Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest rally, where hundreds called for justice concerning the brutal, unjust, and infuriating death of George Floyd, a man described by his brother and all who knew him as “a gentle giant.” The video that went viral is one the most disturbing pictures of cold soulessness that I’ve ever seen, and as a certificated Holocaust educator I’ve seen more than my share of disturbing pictures: hundreds of photographs of stone-faced Nazis wearing SS uniforms carrying out the death sentences invoked upon, for the most part, innocent Jewish men, women, and children. Though hard to believe, the gray uniforms with the SS Schutzstaffel lightning bolt insignia worn by the Gestapo and Waffen SS continue to strike fear into hearts today, as it is commonly used by neo-Nazi/white supremacist organizations worldwide.
But ... it is crucial that we remember the Allied Expeditionary Forces also wore uniforms … those who risked their lives to save Europe from the evil spectre of Nazi Aryan white supremicism in WWII. As the Third Reich attempted to slam its jackboot down on the neck of an otherwise democratic continent, the Allies, wearing the uniforms of their respective nations, saved the world from the horrors of a dominating tyrannical racist regime in its midst. So it is that bad guys and good guys can both wear uniforms.
Our police officers wear them and daily do a scaled-down local version, if you will, of what the Allied Expeditionary Forces did during WWII: They put on their uniforms, leave their homes and families, travel into unknown, often dangerous circumstances, hit the beach at a moment’s notice and fight to protect the rest of us from evil forces that threaten our lives, our loved one’s lives, our way of life. They’re our allies, our local allied expeditionary force. And in the local sense, our friends, as well.
Chief Passalacqua and members of the Geneva Police Department put that conviction on dramatic display Monday by not only attending the Black Lives Matter rally to provide security, but to participate as fellow citizens and in so doing, demonstrating their resolve to lock arms with their fellow citizens in the effort to wipe the scourge of racism from our streets. The GPD showed up in the spirit of true solidarity … nodding affirmation, raising clenched fists in solidarity … and then marched … not only to affirm what the African-American community needs, but what it demands, in terms of always being treated as equal human beings.
The Black Lives Matter leaders and speakers were impassioned, frustratingly forced to mourn yet another death among their number by those in uniformed authority, yet with arms open wide, despite their collective anger and grief, toward hope of an alliance of resistance to erase the curse of racism from our city. As one eloquent speaker dramatically put it, turning to address Chief Passalacqua and the officers in attendance face-to-face, and I paraphrase: “We see you, but we have to also hear you … we have to hear you say that you have our backs even when the one trying to hurt us is one of your own.”
A powerful day in our city’s history. But, let’s be clear … we have to ALL have the backs of our fellow citizens here in this city if racism is to be denied the right to exist. Let’s all be inspired to break the back of racism together, through the bond of the spirit that transcends all mere good intentions as well as the surface appearance of all flesh, by lifting our hearts to Heaven, where tears are not allowed. And be healed.