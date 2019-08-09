GENEVA — Geneva Alliance Church, 340 W. North St., will host Uniting Women in Christ–Geneva from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The session, which includes music, dance, personal prayer and shared life experiences, is open to all women, including teens.
Those who attend will have an opportunity to join a Unite Team.
There will be refreshments.
For childcare information, email Terrigwynn@gmail.com.
