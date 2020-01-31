AUBURN — Auburn Alliance Church will serve as one of nearly 750 churches around the world hosting Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, on Friday, Feb. 7 at Fingerlakes Mall.
Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the Church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs. I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us! Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community — a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing … and to be blessed in the process,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2020 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Foundation staff member and access to free and discounted resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable night for their guests. The foundation also has committed nearly $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit auburnalliance.com or call the church office at (315) 253-2650.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.