SODUS — The First United Presbyterian Church at 31 W. Main St. is resuming its annual Rummage Sale after having to cancel it last year. While it is a fundraiser for the church, the mission and most important goal of the sale is to provide a variety of high-quality, gently used, serviceable items at a low cost to members of the community in need.
The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 9 a.m. to 12 noon Aug. 7. On Aug. 7, visitors can fill a bag for $2.
The items available include: clothing and shoes in assorted sizes; kitchen and dining supplies; knickknacks; glassware; holiday stuff; purses; backpacks; jewelry; toys, games and puzzles; home décor; linens of all kinds; collectibles; and books.
Donations are being accepted through Tuesday, Aug. 3. Take items to the church from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. Only clean items in good condition will be accepted. Exercise equipment and computers will not be accepted.
For more information, call the church at (315) 483-6284.