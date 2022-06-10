WATERLOO — The Waterloo United Methodist Church is hosting a chicken barbecue from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in LaFayette Park.
Dinners cost $12, or $6 for children. The menu features a half a chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, and a roll.
To pre-order, call the church office at (315) 539-9665 and leave a name, address and phone number. Payment is required upon delivery. Deliveries will happen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The church’s office hours are 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.