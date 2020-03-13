SENECA FALLS — The Catholic Study Society is presenting a Lenten Study of Divine Mercy from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays through April 9 at the Seneca Falls Community Center on Water Street.
“The Second Greatest Story Ever Told," a multi-episode DVD journey with a best-selling author and popular speaker, the Rev. Michael Gaitley of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, will be included each week. Gaitley weaves a tapestry of wonder and beauty from the threads of the dramatic history of Poland, the transformative message of St. Faustina Kowalska, the prophetic apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, the powerful witness of St. Maximillian Kolbe, and the world-changing papacy of Pope Saint John Paul II. The artistry of the Augustine Institute’s world-class film team makes this story comes to life.
Each week Paul Shinal from Seneca Falls will lead the program through this journey. Sessions will include prayer, episodes from the DVD, an instruction and question period, and refreshments. A downloadable program guidebook is available for free or a hardcover book is available for approximately $9. For either one, contact PSHINAL@aol.com or (315) 568-5286.
There is no admission, and all are welcome.