LYONS — The Inter Church Council of Lyons has awarded the Ecumenical Faith Gift of $500 to Mary M. Celestin, a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Lyons.
The award is presented to a graduating senior who has demonstrated faith, compassion and service through their church and in the Lyons community. The recipient has to live in Lyons, attend one of the participating Lyons churches as well as attend Lyons schools.
The award was presented at the Lyons commencement, since the Baccalaureate Service was canceled.
The Lyons Inter Church Council is an ecumenical Christian group dedicated to serving the people of Lyons in the name of Christ. It supports the Lyons Food Pantry, in addition to hosting several community events throughout the year. It comprises First Lutheran Church, Grace Episcopal Church, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Lyons Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Joseph the Worker at St. Michael’s Church, and Lyons United Methodist Church.