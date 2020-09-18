Two events benefiting local churches will be held tomorrow, Sept. 19. Both are drive-thru only.
• In the Five Star Bank parking lot, 1940 Routes 5&20, Seneca Falls, a fundraiser chicken barbecue to benefit Trinity Church will be held, beginning at 10:30 a.m.. Dinners cost $10. Menu includes a half-chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, and a roll. K&R Catering is preparing the food. Caterers and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
• At the Aloquin/Flint United Methodist Church, 2772 Routes 5&20, Seneca, a chicken and biscuit dinner will be held, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Dinners cost $11 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old. Exact change is appreciated. Info: David Mott, (585) 526-6713.