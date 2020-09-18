Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S WELL INLAND FROM LAKE ONTARIO WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&