Wisdom is something that seems to take a lifetime to learn.
There is the old saying, ”A word to the wise is sufficient.” Some young people are very wise and some older folks are not very wise. There is another saying that we get old too soon and wise too old. Wisdom is defined as “The quality of having experience, knowledge and good judgment, the quality of being wise.”
In stories and in the Bible, Wisdom — or Sophia as she is sometimes called — is usually portrayed as a woman. In the movie “The Shack” I remember somewhat that Mac’s young daughter was kidnapped and murdered. Throughout the story he is trying to figure out why this was allowed to happen, and he blames himself. He is a Christian and like all of us goes through the phases of disbelief and anger in his grief. If I remember correctly he goes into a cave and encounters Sophia (Wisdom). She tries to get him to understand why things have happened the way they have. She teaches Mac in his grief that he needs to forgive himself and the perpetrator. He needs to do this to be able to move on and try to find his young daughter’s body.
I don’t know about you but this story tears me up inside. She tries to teach him to get out of his own anger and hate. In other words get out of his own way. It is a wonderful book and movie. I recommend it highly. I also caution that you prepare yourself emotionally for the story.
In the first Chapter of John’s Gospel it says that “Like the Word (Jesus) Wisdom was with God from the beginning.” In The Wisdom of Solomon 7:22-27 Wisdom is given many positive qualities. Some of them are intelligent, holy, unique, subtle, clear, unpolluted, distinct, loving the good, beneficent, humane, steadfast, free from anxiety and powerful. Sounds like we would do well to listen to the wise women and men among us.
In Proverbs 9:1-6 Wisdom sends out an invitation to ALL OF US. She has set up her house on seven pillars. She has prepared meat and wine and has set her table. She sends out her servants and says, “Let all who are simple come to my house.” To those with no sense she says, “Come eat my food and drink the wine I have mixed.” Finally Wisdom says, “Love your simple ways and you will live; walk in the way of insight.”
We live in a very troubled world. Might it be time to use some common sense? Through Wisdom, could we perhaps learn the ways of Our Lord? I believe it is worth a shot! AMEN!
