Isaiah 6:1-8 is a very interesting read. It reminds me of the Book of Revelation. Verse two in Isaiah reads, “Above Him were Seraphim, each with six wings: with two wings they covered their faces, and with two they were flying.” The Temple was filled with smoke and the doorpost and thresholds shook. Isaiah said, “Woe to me!” I cried.” I am ruined! For I am a man of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, The Lord Almighty.”
This part of Scripture ends with “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send?’” And Isaiah said, “Here am I, send me!” I have to say that my favorite hymn is “Here I am Lord.”
And there is Luke 5: 1-21. It is the story of meeting Jesus. It happened on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. Peter was a fisherman.
Allow me to tell a fishing story. As a kid I was very close to my grandfather, who died when I was 15. We would go fishing and clamming in Great South Bay off of Long Island. I would walk near the boat in shallow water and dig my heals in the sand. I could feel and pick up clams. I would put them in a basket. My grandfather had a lemon in one pocket, hot sauce in another and of course a pocket knife. Not many clams made it back for supper.
Oh yeah, back to Peter. Jesus told Peter to fish deeper. Even though they had fished all night and caught nothing, Peter obeyed, and they needed two boats to haul in the catch. Peter is astounded and says to Jesus, echoing Isaiah, “Oh Lord, please leave me — I am a sinful man.”
God used both Isaiah and Peter to do ministry and both were sent forth. Jesus said to Peter, “Don’t be afraid! From now on you’ll be fishing for people.” Again my favorite hymn, “Here I am Lord.”
I have a wooden necklace that a friend made for me and everyone in the congregation. It is the letter J in the form of a fish hook. He made quite a few. I asked how much I owed him. He said I couldn’t afford it. And so the story of a prophet, a disciple and fish. Remember we are still called today to be disciples and follow Christ as we go fishing for people. AMEN!