As a priest I have sat with people when they were sick and as they died. My job is to listen and to comfort them and their families.
Many times I walk away from the visit feeling like I was the one being ministered to. I find that people with a strong faith have an easier time transitioning between life and death. People give me the gift by allowing me to hear their stories.
Years ago there was a lady who clinically died and came back five times. I asked what dying was like. She said I could share her story, but if I told her name she would come back and haunt me. She laughed at my question and said, “Are you listening?” I said yes.
She was a woman of few words. She said, “IT’S SAFE! Let me repeat that. IT’S SAFE!” I said, “What?” and she replied, “Don’t you hear well Father Ed?” She smiled and said and, “It’s WONDERFUL!”
I was shocked and asked her if she thought I had feared death for no reason. She said, “YES! Don’t worry bout nothing.”
We said our goodbyes, and she died that night.
Let’s look at Acts 7:55-60. It is the story of St. Stephen who was a deacon and first martyr for the faith. His feast day is Dec. 26, aka Boxing Day. Stephen, full of the Holy Spirit, shocked his accusers. He looked up to Heaven and saw the Glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of the Father. “Look,” he said, “I see Heaven open and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.” At that the people dragged him away and stoned him for what they believed was blasphemy.
Let’s talk again about moving from life to death. John 14:1-14 has Jesus trying to console His Disciples and us about His leaving the earth. It is a Gospel that I often use when doing a funeral or celebration of life. Jesus said, “Let not your hearts be troubled, believe in God and believe in Me.” He told them about the many rooms (mansions) in His Father’s house. He said, “I go to prepare a place for you, and you know the way.” Thomas said, “We don’t know the way.” Jesus replied, “I am the WAY, The TRUTH and The LIFE.”
So, my friends, remember we really don’t need to fear death, even though it’s part of being human. Remember God loves us! I am wondering what kind of rooms the Lord has prepared for us in Heaven? AMEN!