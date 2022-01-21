Come Holy Spirit fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in us the fire of your love. The readings are from Acts of the Apostles 8:14-17 and Luke 3:15-17, 21-22.
During my prayer time in preparation for the sermon, I kept thinking about the Holy Spirit. You know the second person of the Trinity.
I have a Holy Spirit story. Back in college I was dating a very religious young woman. She asked me to go to a tent revival with her. We went, and I couldn’t believe how many people were there. A guy came up to me with a rattlesnake and wanted me to let the snake bite my neck. I said no and the guy said, “Don’t worry as long as you are full of the Holy Spirit you will be OK.” I questioned my being full of the Holy Spirit and we left the tent. Today I feel in a much better place with trying to be in a place where the Holy Spirit can reside. I still wouldn’t let a rattlesnake bite my neck, however!
The Acts of the Apostles 8:14-17 talked about the Apostles at Jerusalem hearing that the Samaritans had accepted the Word of God, sent Peter and John to them. Remember historically that Jews and Samaritans did not get along. The Samaritans had been baptized, but had not yet received the Holy Spirit. Peter and John prayed for them to receive the Holy Spirit. Peter and John laid hands on them and they did receive the Holy Spirit.
Luke 3:15-17, 21-22 talks about the Baptist. The people were questioning whether John was the Messiah. John answered, I” baptize you with water, but the one who comes after me is more powerful than I. He will baptize you with the HOLY SPIRIT and Fire.” John baptized Jesus in the River Jordan and Jesus was praying. The heavens opened up and the HOLY SPIRIT descended upon Jesus in the form of a Dove. A voice came from Heaven said, “You are my beloved Son, the beloved with you and am well pleased. This is one of these times when we see the Trinity ... Father, Son and Holy Spirit in one place revealing themselves.
So it seems that as we start 2022 our Scripture readings are moving us toward being filled with the Holy Spirit. How do we do this? We need to empty our hearts of all the baggage and let go of a lot of stuff. Then the Holy Spirit has a place to dwell in us. Sounds like a New Year’s Resolution that can last as long as we are willing to work at it with God’s help! AMEN!
Ed Murphy is the Parish Priest at Grace Episcopal Church, Willowdale. He is retired from 31 years in education and former priest for three parishes in the North Country. He and his wife, Sue, have retired to the Finger Lakes. His “Faith Perspectives” column runs monthly on the Finger Lakes Times Religion Page. You can contact him at emurphy91452@gmail.com.