Since we are in the Advent Season I thought it might be fun to talk about some of the “Gift Givers” around the world. Some we know and some we may not. I am going to share some of the many with you.
Russia has several gift givers. Kolyada is a young lady who travels by sleigh and delivers gifts. Babushka is another lady gift giver who looks like a grandma. She travels on foot and delivers black bread and small gifts. She is similar to an Italian gift giver. They are both searching for the Baby. Grandfather Frost looks like Santa. But he is from Communist times and brings gifts on New Years. There also is the New Years Eve Boy who brings gifts and traditional nesting dolls in his pockets.
The Netherlands is big on St. Nicholas. Nicholas is the patron saint of children, sailors, and many countries including Holland, Greece, Russia, and the Ukraine. He is called Sinterklaas. He arrives around Thanksgiving riding a white horse,on a barge from Spain. He delivers gifts on his feast day, which is Dec. 6. He is dressed in his bishop’s clothes. After all, St. Nicholas was a real bishop in the fourth century in Myra, Asia Minor, which is present day Turkey. We leave our stockings out because Bishop Nicholas heard of a poor father who had no dowry to marry off his daughters. On three evenings, Nicholas climbed up to the chimney and dropped gold balls. You guessed it, the gold balls landed in socks drying on the hearth. The English Santa Claus comes from Sinterklass. Another gift giver is Zwart Pete. He is the Devil and helps St. Nicholas, and the story goes that he brings sticks to bad boys and girls.
Scandinavia also has several gift givers. The Danes and Norwegians have a little gift giver who is Julenisse. He is an elf and a trickster. Cats can speak to him on Christmas Eve. Be good because he is watching to see who will get a nice or naughty gift. The Swedes have a young girl gift giver. Her name is St. Lucia and her feast day is coming up on Monday, Dec. 13. She wears a halo of greens and candles and serves her parents coffee and hot cross buns.
Ireland is next. Irish Father Christmas and Mrs. Father Christmas bring gifts on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 26, the Wren Boy brings gifts on St. Stephen’s Day. He has a mask like on Halloween and has a wren in his hands (a fake wren today.) If you don’t give him a treat he will squash the bird. The Irish started several Christmas traditions including mistletoe, the wreath and a candle in each window.
Germany has St. Nicholas bringing gifts. Another gift giver is an angel called Christkindl. He is the boy Jesus, and we get the name Kris Kringle from him. There is also Weihnachsmann who looks a lot like Santa.
Italy has Babbo Natale, who looks like a fancy, skinny Santa. The other gift giver is La Befana, aka Epifania. We called her the Christmas witch. She brings gifts on the Epiphany or Jan. 6. She has a similar story to Babushka. They both had a visit from the Wise Men. They fed them but didn’t go with the Magi. They didn’t realize that the three gentlemen were looking for the Christ Child. To this day they travel house to house looking for the Wise Men.
I am going to finish with Spain. The Wise Men bring gifts on the Epiphany. Children leave hay and carrots for the camels.
I hoped you have enjoyed these stories as much as I do. Sue and I wish you and yours all the gold, frankincense and myrrh that your hearts can stand. Merry Christmas!