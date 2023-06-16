Years ago I often served as Spiritual Director for men’s weekends. One of the sayings we used was, “God is good ... all the time. All the time ... God is good.” It is hard to realize that God loves us and Jesus said He would be with us until the end of the age, when we are going through hard times.
The Creation Story in Genesis talks about how God created light and saw that it was good. The light He called day and the dark night. Then He created the land and divided the waters from it. He called the firmament Heaven. Then He created the dry land He called Earth and the Water seas. And God saw that it was good. Then He created everything else and saw that they were good, on down the line. He said let us create man in our own image. Notice it says in our image. Meaning Father, Son and Holy Spirit, or what we know as Trinity. Since June 4 was Trinity Sunday I will speak on that as we go. God is good ... all of the time. All of the time ... God is good.
Second Corinthians 13: 11-13 is a short verse but very important. It reads, “Finally Brethren, farewell. Be perfect, be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and The God Of Love And Peace will be with you. Greet one another with a holy kiss. All the Saints salute you.” I know it is a tall order. Most importantly, “The God of Love and Peace shall be with you.” God is good ...
Matthew chapter 28 verse 19 reads, “Go therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of The Holy Spirit.” Again we hear about the Trinity in what is known as the Great Commission.
Well let’s talk about the Trinity. The Trinity is one God in three persons. The Father, Son and Holy Spirit love each other. It is as if they are doing a cosmic dance and we are invited into that love and dance. Isn’t that amazing? God can only be love. Let that sink in. A quick story about the Trinity. I was working in the garden at church when a pastor came by and asked if he could sketch the inside of the church. I said of course. We talked and he said he didn’t believe in the Trinity since the word was not used in the Bible. I thought about it and shared about Jesus being baptized in the River Jordan. When He came up out of the water a dove landed on Him and a great voice from heaven said, “This is my Son in whom I am well pleased.” I said that was enough for me to believe in the Trinity.
So remember through everything “God is good ... all of the time. All of the time … God is good.” We are created in the image of the Trinity that loves us. That we are called to teach the nations and baptize in the name of The Father, and of The Son and of The Holy Spirit. AMEN!