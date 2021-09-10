It worries me to see how selfish we, as a society, have become. Many seem to worry only about themselves.
We seem to have come into an age of “No Filters and No Boundaries.” So what we think in our brain comes out of our mouth. For too many of us there are no longer healthy boundaries. If we want to do something we just go and do it. This Dis-Ease makes for bad feelings and divides us as a people.
I remember one of my students swearing all the time. I said, “We don’t talk like that here.” He said, “I am 18 and have the freedom to say whatever i want.” I answered, “Yes you do, and you also have the right to accept the consequences for your bad behavior.”
Eventually we came to an understanding.
I believe that social media has compounded these problems. There is a wonderful side to social media and a dark side as well. We feel the need to put others down. More and more I read people needing to say, “Please be nice.” We tend to want to blame others for our problems. If we are honest we realize that most of our problems come from within.
As I was working on these sermon notes I came across a passage with no author given credit. It read, “We think that our greatest enemy is coming through the front door, but the Bible warns us that our greatest enemy comes from within.”
Mark 7:1-8,14-15 and 21-23 gives us Jesus’ thoughts on our insides. The Pharisees saw Jesus’ followers eating without ceremonially washing their hands. They asked Jesus, “Why don’t your Disciples live according to the tradition of the Elders instead of eating their food with defiled hands?” Jesus quoted Isaiah: “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from Me. They worship Me in vain, their teachings are merely human rules.” Jesus then told the crowd that nothing outside the person can defile them by going into them. LISTEN TO THIS ... “Rather it is what comes out that defiles them.”
He then listed some of the evil thoughts that come out of human hearts. They include sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance and folly.
Maybe it is time to get rid of all the garbage in our hearts and make room for the Holy Spirit to come into our hearts? AMEN!
Ed Murphy is the Parish Priest at Grace Episcopal Church, Willowdale. You can contact him at emurphy91452@gmail.com.