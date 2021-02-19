The readings 2 Corinthians 4:3-6 and Mark 9:2-9 talk about the Transfiguration. Jesus is the LIGHT of the world who came into the world. Christians are called to be a beacon to our hurting world. We are to reflect Jesus’ light and not our own. These readings are for the Last Sunday after the Epiphany. The Transfiguration takes place on the Sunday before the beginning of Lent. Lent is the church season before Easter. Jesus’ Transfiguration takes place on the Mountain Top. This is followed by Ash Wednesday when we hit rock bottom. We see our highs and lows so to speak.
2 Corinthians 4:3-6 is a profound piece of Paul’s letter to the Church in Corinth. It speaks of Satan blinding the eyes of unbelievers. This way they can’t see the LIGHT of the Gospel that displays the glory of Christ. Verse six is crucial. It says, for God who said, “Let light shine out of darkness,” made His lights shine in our hearts to give us the light of knowledge of God’s glory displayed in the face of Christ. During these days of darkness all around us we must remember to look to the light of Christ’s message. Then we need to act on that message especially now.
In Mark 9:2-9 we hear of the Transfiguration, or the major change, that the three Disciples witnessed. Jesus took the inner circle of Peter, James and John, with Him, up to the mountain. Jesus’ clothes became a dazzling white. Elijah and Moses appeared and were talking to Jesus. Peter, like all of us under the circumstances, got nervous and said, “Rabbi, it is good that we are here. Let us put up three shelters — one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.” Then God the Father showed up as a voice in a cloud. He said, “This is my Son, Whom I love. Listen to Him!” Suddenly the Disciples were alone again with Jesus.
I am sure that Peter, James and John were in shock. Jesus told them not to say anything to anyone as they made their way down the mountain. He said not to say anything until after He rose from the dead. This part the Disciples did not understand. Can’t you just see them looking at each other and thinking, “Oh great, we just witnessed this awesome glimpse of God’s glory and now we have to keep quiet?” I know I would struggle with this.
So Church where do we go from here? You may want to give it some prayer time before you answer this question. Well, we are now in the Season of Lent. Lent is a Latin word that means spring. Might I suggest that we start with repentance which means to change our minds. How about a mix of prayer, fasting and quiet time with some Bible study thrown in. After that it might be time to take action to show the world that we are illuminated by the Light of Christ? AMEN!