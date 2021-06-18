When I think about stormy seas many ideas pop into my head. We know that both large and small bodies of water have ferocious storms come up quickly. I wonder how many shipwrecks there are around the world. My maternal grandfather was from Spain. His family owned a fleet of sardine boats. I am sure they encountered many storms. My wife and I visited Gloucester, Mass. We got to have lunch at the Crows Nest and got to take pictures by the mariner with the ship’s wheel dedicated to all the sailors lost at sea. We even got to see the vessel used in the movie “The Perfect Storm.” In college, I went sailing with a buddy of mine who was a seasoned sailor. We were out on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville when a horrible storm came up. I thought we were going to die and prayed, “Sweet Jesus, HELP!” My friend later admitted it was the worst storm he had ever been in.
Mark 4:35-41 talks about stormy seas. Jesus and the Disciples got in a boat and He said, “Let’s go to the other side.” They, with other boats, made their way across the lake. Before they reached shore, a horrible storm came up. The waves were crashing over the boat and the Disciples were terrified. Jesus was asleep in the back of the boat. The Disciples couldn’t take it anymore and woke Jesus up. They said, “Lord don’t you care that we might drown?” Jesus rebuked the waves and everything calmed down. Can’t you imagine the crew of drowned rats looking at the calm sea in disbelief? The Disciples marveled that even the wind and waves obeyed Jesus. They were given yet another glimpse of God’s glory right before their eyes.
So Jesus gave them another sign to show that He was indeed the Son of God. Let’s move now from physical storms to emotional storms. We have all been through internal storms in our lives. Some have been a quick squall and some major hurricanes. We have lost loved ones, have had major illnesses and seen our families torn apart. So where can we turn for help? We do have inner strength. We do have support systems with family and friends and professionals. The most important help for our storms is Jesus Christ! He says Fear Not. Do not be afraid for He has overcome the world. He said that He would be with us ’til the end of time. He would be with us through our trials and tribulations. Jesus is the light of the world, sort of like a lighthouse would be for ships. We can trust Him to get us through the storms of life. Amen!
