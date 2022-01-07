We all have had those special moments when we see something clearly for what it really is. Sometimes it comes as a sound, like the cry of a newborn baby or the quiet rustling of the waves against the shore. Sometimes we get the answers to things we have prayed about for years. Sometimes the love we seek is right in front of us.
These moments of revelation and clarity are epiphanies. I think of them as “Ah hah!” moments! Epiphanies happen all the time if we pay attention and are not so easily distracted.
The actual Epiphany happened many years ago when the Wise Men traveled from the East and followed the star. They followed the light to “The Light” and found the Baby Jesus with His mother Mary and earthly father Joseph.
I have lots of fond memories of Epiphany. As kids we would put up the tree on Christmas Eve and take it down on what we called “Little Christmas.” Yesterday — and every Jan. 6 — is the Feast of the Three Kings or Epiphany.
Saul was a good high school friend of mine. His family was from Greece. I would go over to his house on Epiphany. The parish priest would visit every house to do a house blessing. Father was not a drinker except for Sunday Service and on Epiphany. At each house he would take a little food and a little wine. Saul’s house was near the rectory so it was Father’s last stop. Saul’s mom would have us make sure Father got home.
Matthew 2:1-12 is the story of the first Epiphany. Magi from the East traveled far following the star. They came to King Herod and inquired where the Messiah was to be born. Herod was disturbed by this, as was all of Jerusalem. Herod was told that the prophet said that the Messiah was to be born in Bethlehem in Judaea. Herod told the Magi to search diligently for the baby and report back to him so he could go and worship the baby (yeah right!)
The Magi left and followed the star to where it stopped. They saw the light, as it were. They found the baby with His mother Mary and they bowed down and worshiped Him. They presented the Baby King with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. An angel warned them in a dream not to return to Herod, so they returned home by a different route.
So, the Epiphany of Light and the Light of the Messiah were revealed.
I wish for you and your family lots of epiphanies this coming year. God knows we can surely use them in our lives. Amen!