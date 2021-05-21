One of the most important parts of the Christian faith is prayer. I had a former student send me a Facebook message saying that he was in trouble and didn’t know how to pray. I assured him that God loved him and that praying wasn’t complicated. It is just like talking to anyone. It is really just a conversation with God. God does love hearing from His children and is there with open arms. Sort of an unconditional love.
There are different kinds of prayer. One is praise and worship. Praise is when we give God the glory for what He is doing in our lives. Worship can be going to church and being in community.
There is petition or intercessory prayer. It is probably the most common one where we ask for something on our behalf or for someone else. For example: God please help my friend, please comfort someone who has lost a love one, or I need a job. I don’t think it works for the Yankees to win a World Series. I have one that I use often ... “Sweet Jesus, HELP!”
There are prayers of thanksgiving. That is when we are grateful for those things that God provides for us. There is contemplative prayer. It is quiet time when we listen to what the Holy Spirit is saying. Then there is a spiritual warfare. That can be explained by saying putting on the Armor of God. The armor consists of the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit. These are basically tools to fight evil. I remember picking up Halloween props that had all of these parts. It made for a good children’s sermon.
Jesus prayed often and taught us how to pray with the Lord’s Prayer. It is dangerous prayer in a good way. It talks about daily bread and holding back temptation and especially FORGIVENESS! Today’s gospel is John 17:6-19. It is often called Jesus’ High Priestly Prayer. Jesus’ prayer to His Father to protect the Disciples. He said that the Disciples believed that God the Father sent Him. In this prayer, Jesus prayed not for everyone but especially for the Disciples. Jesus knew that He would be leaving the earth soon. He prayed that the Disciples would be protected in God’s Name. He said that only one of the Disciples had been lost (Judas). Jesus knew that the world hated Him and would hate His followers also. He prayed that His Father would not take the Disciples out of this world but protect them. He prayed that they would be sanctified.
Jesus prayed in earnest and with power. As followers of Christ we are called to pray in Jesus’ Name. His Name is powerful. His Blood is powerful! If it is God’s will, our prayer request will be granted. The catch is that God’s answer comes in His time, not ours. He is also not going to grant us something that is not good for us. He certainly is not going to grant a hateful request. After all God is Love. Like Jesus we need to pray earnestly and persistently and yes, pray like WE REALLY MEAN IT! AMEN!