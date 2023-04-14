Readings for today’s column are Ezekiel 37:1-14 and John 11: 1-45. As I studied them they reminded me of keeping the faith.
I am part of a Zoom study of Julian of Norwich. Julian was a mystic who lived during the Bubonic Plague. Sixty-five percent of the population of her city died of the plague. She had lots of physical problems and lots of sorrow in her life. She had a great faith in God that carried her through the tough times. To paraphrase, Julian said all is well, all manner of things will be well. She knew that God loves all of us and that we are closest to God when we love and when we suffer. After all God is love.
I recently was at a renewal of ordination vows and commemoration of Harriet Tubman in Auburn. Harriet was a slave who obtained her freedom and then through great personal risk to herself she took 70 slaves to freedom. She endured many physical problems, yet persevered. Harriet had a great faith in God and knew that He would bring her through. She kept the faith and left a great legacy to our region and country.
Our Old Testament reading is from the prophet Ezekiel. The story reminds me of the song “Dem Bones.” Ezekiel cried, them bones, them bones, them dry bones. Now hear the Word of The Lord. You know the part about the toe bone connected to the foot bone and the heel bone connected to the ankle bone. God told Ezekiel to prophesy to the dry bones. Ezekiel did as God said and the bones came back to life. God said that the bones represented the people of Israel. Verse 14 says, “I will put my Spirit in you and you will live and I will settle you in your own land.” Ezekiel kept the faith and God was faithful.
John 11:1-45 is the story of Lazarus. Jesus’ friend Lazarus was very sick and his sisters sent word to Jesus. Jesus spent a couple more days before going to Bethany. The Disciples thought that Lazarus had fallen asleep, and Jesus had to tell them that he was dead. Jesus said that the death was to show God’s glory.
When Jesus arrived in Bethany Martha went to meet Him. She said, Lord if you had been there my brother would not have died. Jesus told Martha that Lazarus would rise again. Martha had great faith and believed Jesus when He said, I am the Resurrection and those who believe in Him would live.
Mary went to Jesus and echoed Martha’s beliefs. Jesus saw the sisters and the people weeping and was moved in Spirit and troubled. Jesus also wept. Jesus told them to remove the stone. Jesus thanked His Heavenly Father for hearing him and spoke the words so that the people would know He was the Messiah. Jesus called Lazarus, and he came out from the grave. Again we see Martha and Mary and the Disciples keeping the faith.
We live in crazy times. Julian of Norwich, Harriet Tubman, Ezekiel, Mary and Martha and the Disciples all kept the faith. I wonder will we — by how we live — keep the faith, knowing that God is love and All will be well? AMEN!
Ed Murphy is a Supply Priest who fills in at various parishes around the Finger Lakes. His “Faith Perspectives” column is published monthly on the Finger Lakes Times Religion page. Contact him at emurphy91452@gmail.com.