As I prepared my notes for this sermon I had an unusual experience. I had my rough draft finished and wanted to change it. In my quiet/prayer time I kept feeling very sad about what is going on in our world today. I don’t anger easily. I felt it creep in as I thought about Buffalo and Texas and Ukraine and 1 million of us dead from the virus and on and on and on! I felt especially sad about the dead students being a retired elementary teacher of those grades, and through all of this I kept hearing the word “lament.”
Lament is a passionate expression of grief or sorrow. The Book of Lamentation, in the Bible, is a collection of poetic laments about the destruction of Jerusalem around 586 B.C.
President Lincoln lamented and wept openly on the steps of the Capitol over the great loss of life and destruction from the Civil War. When I officiate a burial I ask the bagpiper not to play until after I give the sermon. Many old Celtic songs are laments. They speak of economic, political and religious persecution. We could replace Celtic to people made slaves in human trafficking or people of color or minority religious groups. A lament comes to mind ... How long, O Lord, how long?
Let’s change gears here. The other side of lamentation is praise and joy. In Acts 16:16-34 we hear about Paul and Silas being thrown in jail because Paul brought the evil spirit out of a fortune teller. The owner of the slave lost their income and was not happy. Instead of Paul and Silas lamenting over being beaten and rotting in jail they sang songs of praise to God. God sent an earthquake and opened the doors to the cells. The jailer and his family believed in Jesus and were baptized by Paul with the Holy Spirit!
While working on this sermon I had a discussion with a friend. He knows a lady whose daughter was having a baby. It was a difficult birth and the mother was in the ICU. My friend wrote about hardship of the birth and also about the joy. His poem is entitled “When angels wept at the birth of ...” A mall part reads, “(the angels) begin to weep from unreserved expectations that divine blessedness continue to grow in fertile soil ...”
Jesus tells us that there will be tough times (lamentations) and there will be times of great joy. (Praise) More importantly that He would be with us to the end of the age. Alleluia ... Praise God! AMEN!