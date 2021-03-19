This coming Sunday is the fifth Sunday in Lent. The next two Sundays are Palm Sunday and Easter. We are deep into the Season of Lent. We still have a little time to pray, fast, do some Bible study and love our neighbor as ourselves. Hopefully we realize that these things should take place all during the year. We might even include not having to be in control or being right all the time.
Our Epistle for today is Paul’s Letter to the Hebrews 5:5-10. Remember that Saul was persecuting the Church and got knocked off his horse by Jesus. He had his conversion to the faith, and God changed his name to Paul. Lent is a good time to change our lives around even if we don’t get our name changed.
In today’s Epistle Jesus did not take onto Himself to be a High Priest. However God said to Him, “You are my Son. Today I have become your Father. And You are. Priest forever in the Order of Melchizedek.” During His time on earth Jesus offered prayers to the Father. Jesus became the source of eternal salvation for those who obey Him. This happened because He was obedient to the Father and suffered death to save us. In this way Jesus glorified the Father.
In John 12:20-33 Jesus foretold His death in a sense that it was time to be glorified. This of course was not the same as the Bruce Springsteen’s song “Glory Days.” These glory days are about us. Jesus told about the grains of wheat having to die In order to produce new life. Jesus prayed that the Father would save Him (in the Garden of Gethsemane) from a horrible death on the Cross. He then added to do the Father’s will since Jesus came to die to save us. He then said, “Father glorify your name!” The Father’s voice came from Heaven and said, “I have glorified it and will glorify it again.” The people were allowed to hear this message from God the Father.
The point of the Gospel is that Jesus, the Son of God, was obedient to the Father, even to death on the Cross. In Glorifying the Father, Jesus brought glory to Himself.
As followers of Christ we are to give God the glory for who we are and what we have. A different way for us to think about glory, don’t you think? Amen!