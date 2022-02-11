We are all different in many ways and yet we have many similarities. I used to speak about each of us having spiritual gifts when I was the priest for two parishes. I even tried to do a spiritual gift inventory for the congregation. They would usually run because I generally had a job for people when I spoke of God-given gifts. There are certain jobs we are good at and ones we stink at. It seems to me that we can work on our shortcomings and take a leadership role in areas that we excel at.
The Epistle is St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians 12:1-11. He speaks of Spiritual Gifts. He said that someone who does not have the Holy Spirit cannot honestly say that Jesus is Lord. This same Spirit distributes gifts among us. No matter what gift, it is the same Spirit and the same God at work. The Holy Spirit gives each of us gifts to be used for the common good. One is given the gift of Wisdom — ahhh, couldn’t we all use an extra dose of this these days? To another the Spirit gives a message of knowledge, or faith, or the gift of healing. To some the Spirit gives miraculous power, or healing, or prophecy. Add to the list speaking in tongues and to another the interpretation of said tongues.
John 2:1-11 speaks of a different kind of gift. It was a special wedding gift. It was Jesus’ first miracle at the wedding feast at Cana. The Disciples and Jesus’ mother were there. They ran out of wine, and Mary told Jesus about it. It seems that Jesus was rude to His mother. Mary told the servants, “Do what He tells you.” Mom knows best. Jesus told the servants to fill the jars to the brim with water. They took it to the wedding master, who saw that they were now filled with wine, and he had no idea where the wine came from. After tasting it, the master asked the groom why he saved the best wine until the end. This was the first sign of miracles that Jesus performed.
There was a homeless person who came into church after I preached about homelessness. I told her she was welcome and could go up for Communion. After Communion she sat next to my wife, and said it was real wine and the “good stuff.” I will end the sermon notes here.
Just remember we all possess God-given gifts. Let’s use them for the greatest good. AMEN!
Ed Murphy is the Parish Priest at Grace Episcopal Church, Willowdale. He is retired from 31 years in education and former priest for three parishes in the North Country. He and his wife, Sue, have retired to the Finger Lakes. His “Faith Perspectives” column runs monthly on the Finger Lakes Times Religion Page. You can contact him at emurphy91452@gmail.com.