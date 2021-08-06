We know that we all have good and bad as parts of who we are. People who think they are always good and always right scare me. The problem is that it seems like much more fun to be bad than it is to be good. Billy Joel sings “Only the good die young.” And besides our culture teaches us to go after all the money and fame and power that we can grab.
It’s funny that some of the happiest people I know are poor and honest and not full of themselves. There are those who grow up poor and then try to make it big. Nothing wrong with that except when we use bad means to get there.
I had a professor back in college who grew up in Nigeria. We got to be friends. He was Anglican. I asked why Anglican? When he was a boy there were two churches in the village. The Catholic priest rode a bicycle; the Anglican priest drove a Mercedes Benz. While I knew him he drove a Benz. Eat your heart out Janis Joplin.
As I am writing these sermon notes I kept hearing the Contemporary Christian song by Toby Mac in my head. A line in it goes, “I don’t want to gain the whole world and lose my soul.” It talks about all the earthly things that draw us away from God. He talks about relying on God and changing from Saul to Paul. Saul persecuted the early church. He was transformed by an encounter with Jesus and became Paul, who spread Christianity throughout the Roman Empire.
Today’s reading is from Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians , Chapter 4:25-5:2. Paul gives us good advice on how to avoid evil and shoot for eternity with God. He said that we must be honest with everyone. To learn how to deal with our anger in a way that is not sinful. He went on to say do not steal but engage in honest work and help others. In common language, do not trash talk and have a filthy mouth. Don’t put people down but build them up. And now some tough stuff! Get rid of bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander and malice. Instead ... LISTEN To This! Be kind and compassionate to one another. Forgive each other as God forgives us. And above all LOVE ONE ANOTHER!
I know it’s a lot of hard work trying to be good. I pray that we are faithful and trade in bad habits for ones that will build up the Kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven. After all the choice really is ours. AMEN!