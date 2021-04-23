We are now in the Church Season of Eastertide. It is the period between Easter and Our Lord’s Ascension into Heaven. We have the option of using readings from the Book of Acts, which probably was written by St. Luke. It speaks of the founding of the Christian Church, and it’s spread throughout the Roman Empire. This book of the New Testament also is called The Acts of the Apostles. Apostle comes from the Greek word “Apostolos.” It means “a person sent.” Twelve of the Disciples have now become Apostles. The Great Commission calls us all to be Apostles and spread The Good News to all the world.
Today we are going to look at Acts 3:12-19 and Luke 24:36B-48. They both have a piece of otherworldly prompting the question “Who you gonna call?” In Acts the Apostles Peter and John are together. There was a crippled man who hung out at one of the city gates. The Apostles were given the power to heal in Jesus’ Name. Peter took the crippled man’s hand and with Jesus’ Name he was healed. The man didn’t just stand or walk ... PRAISE GOD! He danced!
The people were astonished to see the man dance. Peter asked the bystanders why they were amazed? He told the crowd that the man was healed not through their power but by the power of God. Seems that Peter was trying to teach the people that the healing didn’t come from some hocus pocus. It came from the power of Jesus’ Name. Who you gonna call? JESUS!
Let’s move on to Luke 24:36B-48. Remember this is after Jesus rose from the dead. The Disciples were still in shock after Jesus’ death and Resurrection. I believe that they still were having a hard time wrapping their heads around the whole affair, even though Jesus kept trying to tell them the things that would be happening. In this reading the Apostles were together and the doors were locked. Jesus walked through the locked doors. The first thing He said to them is Profound! He said, “PEACE BE WITH YOU!” Still they were terrified and thought He was a ghost. Oh no! Who you gonna call? Jesus was already there and they had no need to call anyone else. He asked them, “Why are you troubled, and why do doubts rise in your mind?” He was very practical and said to them that ghosts don’t have flesh and bones. Jesus showed them His hands and feet (which had holes from the nails.) Then He asked for some food and they gave Him some broiled fish. Remember ghosts don’t eat food.
Jesus then opened their eyes to the Scriptures. He again reminded them that the Messiah would suffer and rise from the dead on the third day. He went on to say something very important. That repentance for the forgiveness of sins would be preached in His Name to all Nations. Jesus told them that they were witnesses to everything that took place.
We, as present day Disciples, are to go out and bring the GOOD NEWS OF JESUS CHRIST to the whole world. We need to share it and act in a way that people will know who we follow! So when you need help, “Who you gonna call?” Yep, you got it. JESUS! AMEN!