BATH — Family Life, 7634 County Route 14, will offer a second performing arts workshop from Aug. 10 to 14.
With the help of trained drama instructors, young people ages 8-15 will explore acting, singing and dance in an encouraging, Christian environment.
COVID-19 safety measures will be taken throughout the workshop week, including daily temperature checks, mask wearing, and physical distancing.
This year, the workshop will culminate with a performance called “Back to the Beginning” — a mini-musical production that engages kids in the story of creation.
Sessions are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, with a musical performance given for friends and family on the final day of class.
Registration is $79/student and $65 for each additional sibling. Registration closes at noon on Friday, Aug. 7. A limit of 30 students, ages 8-15, will be accepted.
To register, call 1-800-927-9083 or register at www.fln.org.