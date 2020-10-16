WATERLOO — First Love Church of God’s Revealed Truth of Geneva has planned an event weaving a Biblical theme into the current events of today’s society.
It’s scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 125 Border City Road, where the church moved 10 years ago. It’s open to the public, although face coverings are required, social distancing is mandated, and attendance is limited to 50 guests.
City Manager Sage Gerling and Mayor Steve Valentino head the list of guest speakers. Former City Councilor Mark Gramling will speak, also. Mark is the son of Harry and Marcel Gramling; Harry is First Love Church of God’s Revealed Truth bishop.
Also scheduled to speak are evangelist Raymond Wiggins, local pastor Darwin Klotzbach, Yates County attorney Carl Schwartz Jr., and Jamel Jackson, a youth minister at First Love Church of God’s Revealed Truth.
Marcel Gramling, the church’s first lady and Harry’s wife, said there will be singing in addition to a focus on local issues and Biblical messages.