Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, GENESEE, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&