ALBANY — For the second year in a row, the Finger Lakes Times’ “Community Giving” special section spotlighting community volunteers has won recognition from the New York News Publishers Association, while for the fifth time in the last six years, the Times’ preseason “Football 2021” magazine also has been honored.
Those two awards — in the categories of Feature Supplement and Sports Supplement — were among seven the Finger Lakes Times won in the 2021 NYNPA Awards for Excellence competition.
Chief photographer/columnist Spencer Tulis played a role in all seven of the awards, winning three individual ones himself.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the team of professionals that we have here at the Finger Lakes Times,” said publisher Mike Cutillo. “My predecessors, Paul Barrett and Mark Lukas, often said they felt that we had one of the finest newsroom staffs among smaller, community newspapers in the country, and I’m so happy that we’re continuing the tradition that they laid down.”
In addition to Community Giving and Football 2021, the FLT also won in Distinguished News Supplement for its special “20th Anniversary of 9/11” piece, which included efforts by Cutillo, Louise Hoffman Broach, Mike Hibbard, Steve Buchiere, David Shaw, Abbey Sitterley, Susan Clark Porter, Tulis, Alan Brignall, and Desiree Jacot.
Individual awards went to Sports Editor Pete Lambos for “Never a doubt,” Penn Yan’s Section V boys lacrosse championship in Live Sports Coverage; and Tulis for “Haiti Benefit” in Online Photo Gallery, for “Flying in Tandem” in Feature Photography, and for “A school district in crisis?” in Investigative Reporting.
The seven awards represent the most the Finger Lakes Times has won in a single competition since taking home nine in 2017. It brings the total to 28 over the past five years, the second-best five-year stretch in the paper’s history.
“I know I can speak for everyone on the staff when I say that none of us goes about our daily business thinking about winning awards, but when we are honored — especially by our peers — I think it speaks to the value we provide our readers, our advertisers and our business partners,” Cutillo said. “I’m especially proud of the three special sections that won awards because those really highlight how our team pulls together to produce exceptional publications all while continuing to pump out the daily paper six days a week.”
The FLT competed in the Under 10,000 Circulation Class, which has more newspapers than any other class in the competition. And, NYNPA awards are for first place only; there are no seconds, thirds or honorable mentions.
The NYNPA will hold a banquet later in the year in the Albany area to hand out the awards.